Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.40.

FICO opened at $411.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $212.75 and a 12-month high of $420.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.33. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $9,912,048.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,813,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

