Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Linde by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of Linde by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

LIN stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,715. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.33. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $159.08 and a 52-week high of $214.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

