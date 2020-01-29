Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 396,300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108,120 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 396,300 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $58,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $53.48. 1,043,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,716,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

