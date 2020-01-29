Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 19,400 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.64.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BIIB traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.44. 13,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $293.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.32. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $338.87.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

