Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,189,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.7% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $112,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,984,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,857,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

