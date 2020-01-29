Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,088 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,300 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $73,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,250,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.34. 860,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,835. The company has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $250.09 and a one year high of $331.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.73 and a 200 day moving average of $296.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

