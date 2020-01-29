Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $49,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Argus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

UNP traded up $3.72 on Wednesday, reaching $183.36. 59,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,483. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.53. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

