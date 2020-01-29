Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $230.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.97% from the company’s current price.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $217.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a twelve month low of $143.43 and a twelve month high of $222.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $22,555,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 538,160 shares of company stock worth $104,029,771. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,166,891,000 after buying an additional 466,805 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,334,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $771,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,009 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.