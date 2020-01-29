F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Trading Down 5% on Analyst Downgrade

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) fell 5% on Tuesday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock to . MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. F5 Networks traded as low as $124.53 and last traded at $126.00, 2,594,677 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 242% from the average session volume of 759,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.70.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

