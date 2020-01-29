F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12, RTT News reports. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 Networks updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.14-2.17 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.14-2.17 EPS.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $126.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $121.36 and a 52 week high of $173.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.81.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

