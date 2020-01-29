F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Cut to $147.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Nomura cut their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.56.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.81. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $121.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $858,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 75.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 22.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

