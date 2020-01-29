F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura lowered their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.56.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $126.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.81. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $1,386,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,569,918.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $858,782.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,255.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 824.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 389.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after purchasing an additional 108,492 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 63.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 67,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 34.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

