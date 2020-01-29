Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 171.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 69,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 44,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

