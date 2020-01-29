Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Exponent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of EXPO opened at $73.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Exponent has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $110,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,677 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $592,465.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,853. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Exponent by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth $240,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Exponent by 787.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Exponent by 3.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,831,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 7.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

