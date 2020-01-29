EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases Shares of 55,116 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 55,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 485,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.88. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

