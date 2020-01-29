EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,800 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 57.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 155.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.36. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.93%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

