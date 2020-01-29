EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $4.92 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 81,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.89 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

