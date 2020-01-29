EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,547 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

