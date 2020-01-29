EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,710,000 after acquiring an additional 293,553 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,616,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 597,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,193,000 after purchasing an additional 278,070 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,857,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 380,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,766,000 after purchasing an additional 166,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $112.82 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.57 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

