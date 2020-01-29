Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,196. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $92.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.31. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

