Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,067 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $88,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,853.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $923.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,841.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,813.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,181.72.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total value of $1,748,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.