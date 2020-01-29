Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,056 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,144 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $166.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.78 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

