Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,560 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after acquiring an additional 77,659 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,304,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $157.62 and a fifty-two week high of $213.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.30. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.78.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.