Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,864,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.71.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $591.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $579.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.90. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $395.26 and a one year high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

