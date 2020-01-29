Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 267.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 18,815.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,488 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at $35,345,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at $27,803,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,708,000 after buying an additional 1,041,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,346,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $585,686,000 after buying an additional 488,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.75. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NOV shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. AltaCorp Capital raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

