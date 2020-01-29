Everence Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,855 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

