Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,201 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at $609,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.37.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $37.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.39%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

