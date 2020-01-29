Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,836,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after buying an additional 370,037 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after buying an additional 339,564 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after buying an additional 324,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,838,000 after buying an additional 316,860 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,367. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $1,499,532.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $3,033,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Edward Jones lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.62.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

