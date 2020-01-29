Estee Lauder Companies Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share (NYSE:EL)

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.91. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. ValuEngine cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.62.

EL stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.40. 15,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,367. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.77. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $115,836,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after buying an additional 370,037 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after buying an additional 339,564 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after buying an additional 324,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,838,000 after buying an additional 316,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

