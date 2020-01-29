Eros International (NYSE:EROS) Shares Gap Down to $3.75

Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $3.75. Eros International shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 4,515,607 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $413.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Eros International had a negative net margin of 199.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $32.37 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Eros International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eros International by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eros International by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Eros International in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eros International by 113.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,516 shares during the period. 31.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eros International Company Profile (NYSE:EROS)

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, including theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary, such as Internet protocol television, video on demand, music, inflight entertainment, home video, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

