Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. Equity Residential also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.59-3.69 EPS.

Shares of EQR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,604. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $89.55. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.85%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Equity Residential from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.16.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $267,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,146 shares of company stock worth $8,961,613. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

