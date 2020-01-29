Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.19-2.25 for the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.58-0.62 EPS.

Shares of ELS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.99. 271,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average of $99.62. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $74.55.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.25.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $432,586.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,821.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

