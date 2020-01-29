Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Catalyst Biosciences Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Catalyst Biosciences in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Catalyst Biosciences’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($4.53) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.82 and a quick ratio of 9.82. Catalyst Biosciences has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $80.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.25.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1,131.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 646,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 3,533.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

