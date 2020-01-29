Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equitable were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,017,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,362,000 after buying an additional 3,744,780 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Equitable by 180.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,339,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,677,000 after purchasing an additional 861,083 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Equitable by 339.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 828,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equitable by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,923,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,753,000 after purchasing an additional 546,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 415,982 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $48,966.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Axa sold 144,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $3,139,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,162,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,142,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,002,006 shares of company stock worth $3,211,878,966. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.87. 46,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,394. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.