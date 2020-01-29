Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,266. The company has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.83. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQNR. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 44.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.