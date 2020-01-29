Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Total by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

TOT opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.49. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Total’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.