Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $363,000 Investment in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $246.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.53. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $166.52 and a 12 month high of $251.81.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

