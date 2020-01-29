Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

NDAQ stock opened at $111.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $111.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.47 and its 200 day moving average is $102.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

