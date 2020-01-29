Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,206 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,159.5% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

