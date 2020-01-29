Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 1,395.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,275,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,636 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 531.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,744,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 18.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,809,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,591 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the third quarter valued at $1,960,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 37.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,038,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 559,939 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MNK opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $434.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.11, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.59. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.56 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.44% and a positive return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

