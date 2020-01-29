Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIOD. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Diodes by 12.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,359 shares in the company, valued at $27,096,620.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $114,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,090.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,790. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. BidaskClub cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.