eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Hits $0.0031

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $68,595.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Bitbns, Bibox and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About eosDAC

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Hotbit, DragonEX, OpenLedger DEX, ZB.COM and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

