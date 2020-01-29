Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 1,019 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

NYSE YUMC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 74,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,320. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 8.05%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

