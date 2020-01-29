Enterprise Financial Services Corp Purchases 1,572 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,197 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,352,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,339,000.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,044,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,746,773. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.72 and a one year high of $46.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

