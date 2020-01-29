Enterprise Financial Services Corp Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after acquiring an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $374,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,573,607 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $341,976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,142. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.31. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54. The stock has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.