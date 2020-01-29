Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.9% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 784.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.53. 3,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,049. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $174.43 and a 12-month high of $263.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

