Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 1.1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 58.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.65. 74,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,791. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.