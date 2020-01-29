Enterprise Financial Services Corp Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after buying an additional 1,161,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after buying an additional 588,238 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after buying an additional 549,402 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after buying an additional 330,313 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 96,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,160.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Wedbush cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

