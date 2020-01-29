Enterprise Financial Services Corp Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $61.07. 738,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,536. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

