Enterprise Financial Services Corp Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.67. 2,196,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Gabelli assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.